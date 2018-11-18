WWE News: Charlotte Flair praises Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey

What’s the story?

Charlotte Flair is set to go one-on-one with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. However, “The Queen” has given Ronda a new-found level of respect.

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair is a former 7-time Women’s Champion. She is also a former NXT Women’s Champion. In total, she has held the Divas Championship, the RAW Women’s Championship four times and the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship twice.

Last year, she won the Survivor Series Champion vs Champion match by defeating Alexa Bliss. As one of the pioneers for the “Women’s Revolution” in WWE, can she repeat history and capitalise on a golden opportunity this Sunday by defeating Ronda Rousey?

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair was placed in the match against Ronda Rousey as a last-minute replacement to Becky Lynch, who suffered a concussion and broken nose at the hands of Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW.

Charlotte conducted an interview with ComicBook.com and gave the RAW Women’s Champion respect and much needed praise (thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcript). .

Well, they’re just thinking about the moves and not the meaning behind them. Watching her, she looks like she’s been doing this for years. And that’s very hard to do. It looks effortless. It’s one thing to be an athlete, but it’s another to, just because you’re an athlete doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good WWE Superstar. Who’s ever talking to her or teaching her is doing such a phenomenal job, because the whole goal is to make it look like you’re not thinking. There’s not a second that you think she’s thinking.

What’s next

Charlotte Flair will be representing SmackDown Live in her second Champion vs Champion match as she faces “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey this Sunday night at Survivor Series.