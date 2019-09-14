WWE News: Charlotte Flair predicts the next phase in the Women's Evolution

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 261 // 14 Sep 2019, 06:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was at the forefront of the Women's Evolution in WWE when it occurred over four years ago. The Evolution made way for the women in WWE to get the same opportunities handed to the men.

Since then, women have main-evented episodes of RAW and SmackDown, had their own pay-per-views and even main-evented WrestleMania 35. While speaking with Smacktalks, Flair believed participating in another main event of the Show of Shows would be a plausible next step. Gerweck.net carried transcripts of Flair's comments.

Another 'Mania main event

When Ronda Rousey joined the company, WWE officials finally had a crossover star with the mainstream power to go beyond just wrestling. Because of that, she won the RAW Women's title and defended that title against Flair and Becky Lynch in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. While it was a history-making moment, Flair thinks it is imperative for the women to close the Show of Shows once again.

“I think just continuing the momentum and headlining WrestleMania again, and just proving that it wasn’t just a one-year thing or a fluke. It’s, you know, that women can continue to deliver like this at high levels. And I think it’s just gonna take a couple of years to show that. You know, maybe we won’t main event this year, but it’ll happen again.”

Another huge step for women in WWE was the all-female pay-per-view Evolution last year, but it doesn't appear that there will be another such show this year. Flair and Rousey did have a one-on-one encounter but it ended in Flair being disqualified in order to keep the latter looking strong.

The possibility may exist

One match that never occurred during Ronda Rousey's whole run as Champion was a singles match between her and Lynch. It appeared as if that would be the main event of the show this year, but officials decided instead to add Flair to the match and make it a Winner Takes All bout.

With that match still a possibility if Rousey returns, it could possibly close another WrestleMania. Other than that, it would take another huge storyline such as 'The rise of The Man' to warrant a main-event slot.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!