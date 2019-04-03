WWE News: Charlotte reveals reaction of male Superstars on Women headlining WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 309 // 03 Apr 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's about time!

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on the State of Combat podcast.

Flair revealed the reaction of male Superstars upon learning that herself, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch are going to headline WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, WWE made history by announcing that Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch would be the first women to headline a WrestleMania.

The breaking news shocked the wrestling world, with the majority of the WWE Universe as well as wrestling personalities praising the company for this groundbreaking decision. The three women have been going at each other since a long while, and the storyline has been nothing but intriguing, minus the occasional McMahon involvement.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte stated that Vince broke the news to them personally, letting them know that he was proud of them. When asked about how the male Superstars felt when the news broke backstage, Charlotte said that they were proud of her, Ronda, and Becky.

I'm sure they want the moment but they are proud of us. They are supportive. Anytime we had done well on a pay per view, like my match at Survivor Series, even WWE Evolution, with my Last Woman Standing match against Becky Lynch at the pay-per-view, they have been supportive this whole way. They see how hard we work. We are given the same opportunity to tell a story, and right now our story is what should be the main event and they are proud of it.

What's next?

History is going to be made on April 7th at MetLife Stadium, when these three women will go on to headline The Show of Shows. The Women's Revolution kicked off years ago and ended up giving tons of groundbreaking moments to the WWE Universe, but nothing comes close to what the fans are about to witness mere days from now.

What was your reaction on learning that women are going to headline WrestleMania 35?

Advertisement