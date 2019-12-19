WWE News: Charlotte Flair reveals who should have been her tag team partner

Charlotte and Lynch

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Alexa Bliss heaped praise on Charlotte Flair and said that "The Queen" had her back from the very beginning in WWE. The same was mentioned by Pro Wrestling contributor Scott Fishman on Twitter, to which Charlotte had a rather interesting response. Charlotte stated that Bliss should have been her tag-team partner.

It should be noted that Charlotte has been teaming up with Becky Lynch lately and the duo recently feuded with The Kabuki Warriors. The makeshift tandem failed to win the Women's Tag Team titles from Asuka and Kairi Sane in the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs main event of WWE TLC 2019. Check out Charlotte's tweet below:

Both Charlotte and Bliss have made their mark on the Women's division ever since the two came up to the main roster years ago. The duo, along with Sasha Banks, was featured during Triple H's elaborate entrance at WrestleMania 30. Charlotte is now regarded as one of the greatest Women's Champions of all time, and has won the Women's title on 10 different occasions. On the other hand, Bliss is a 5-time Women's Champion and is one of the most popular female Superstars in WWE at present.