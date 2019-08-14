WWE News: Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Live opponent confirmed

Charlotte Flair is set to go up against a promising WWE Superstar

WWE have just revealed Charlotte Flair's opponent for this week's SmackDown Live. In an announcement made via WWE's official account, it was confirmed that the Queen will face Ember Moon tonight.

At SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair defeated Hall of Famer Trish Stratus via submission. She will now look to continue her winning run this week when she takes on her rival, Ember Moon.

The latter, on the other hand, suffered defeat at the hands of the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on Sunday, at SummerSlam. Ember Moon was quite underwhelming in the match and will look to redeem herself as she goes one-on-one against the Queen herself.

Devastating loss at SummerSlam 2019

This year's SummerSlam hosted several good matches. However, Ember Moon's match against Bayley was arguably the slowest of the night.

The blue brand's Women's Champion almost handpicked Ember Moon to be her opponent at the biggest party of the summer. In the following weeks, both Superstars were engaged in occasional attacks on each other.

It was Ember Moon who first attacked Bayley by dropping her with top-rope hurricanrana. Bayley returned the favor next week by hitting Ember with a Bayley to Belly.

On the last episode of SmackDown Live before SummerSlam, Moon was attacked by an aggressive Natalya following their match and Bayley came to her opponent's rescue.

Fast forward to SummerSlam, Ember was determined to make the best use of her shot at the title. Unfortunately, she could not live up to expectations and Bayley ended up retaining her title.

Charlotte Flair's stunning victory against Trish Stratus

While Ember struggled against Bayley, Charlotte Flair was successful in putting up an incredible match against Trish Stratus. Both the Superstars continued to mock each other throughout the match.

From copying each other's taunts to using their opponent's move, Charlotte and Trish were engaged in a well-executed match before the Queen won with the help of a deadly figure eight lock.

Will Ember Moon once again live up to her potential in her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair? Let us know in the comments section below...