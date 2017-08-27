WWE News: Update on Charlotte's in-ring return

Charlotte Flair is all set to make a comeback to WWE

by Anirban Banerjee News 27 Aug 2017, 09:27 IST

The 2016 ESPYS - Red Carpet

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair looks all set to make a comeback to WWE if her tweet is anything to go by.

A setback is a setup for a comeback ????????

????

Baton Rouge, LA Sat.

Monroe, LA Sun.

Texarkana, AR Mon.

Little Rock, AR #SDLive pic.twitter.com/NlqqHkoE7Y — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 26, 2017

In case you didn't know.....

Charlotte was unable to participate in any WWE events in the shows leading up to Summerslam, as her father Ric was hospitalised. Ric Flair had surgery on the 14th of August and was in a medically induced coma for the longest time. His condition was extremely serious as Wrestling personalities from all over the world wished him well. Ric's entire family, including Charlotte, chose to stay with him during this time.

The heart of the matter

With Ric healing and updates coming in on his improved medical condition, Charlotte has opted to come back to work WWE events. Her announcement over twitter means that she starts WWE event from Saturday itself, and will be there on Smackdown Live this Tuesday. The fans obviously missed her, and Charlotte was unable to participate in Summerslam as well, something she will be looking to make up for.

What's next?

With her appearing on Smackdown Live from Tuesday, things will most probably get mixed up for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship belt.

With Natalya and Naomi currently feuding over it, her addition to the title picture is just what is needed to make the Women's scene seem much bigger.

Author's Take

Charlotte Flair is one of the best in-ring women performers that WWE currently has on their roster. Her current situation with her father's hospitalization led her to miss quite a few events and they will be looking to make up for it.

With the fan's sympathy on her side at the moment, WWE will not hesitate to use it to give her a big push. She will most probably get a gigantic push very soon and might be the Women's Champion heading into Survivor Series.