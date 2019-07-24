WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair set to face off against Hall of Famer at SummerSlam 2019

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 586 // 24 Jul 2019, 08:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair is set for a huge match!

What's the story?

During tonight's SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair teased a major SummerSlam match to prove that she's the greatest female WWE Superstar of all time, but didn't reveal a name.

Well, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Flair is set to go up against Trish Stratus in the WWE Hall Of Famer's home country of Canada at SummerSlam 2019!

In case you didn't know...

Tonight's SmackDown Live saw a major development in the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam as Charlotte Flair took on Ember Moon in singles action. The appearance of Bayley, though, distracted Charlotte for long enough to allow Ember Moon to pick up the win.

While Moon and Bayley celebrated, though, the Shenom threw The Hugger back into the ring to allow Charlotte to ambush her, before Ember Moon hit both with an Eclipse. While this seemed to tease a Triple Threat Match, though, a segment later in the show hinted that Charlotte would be facing off against a mystery Superstar.

.@MsCharlotteWWE vows to prove that she is the greatest female WWE Superstar of ALL TIME at #SummerSlam! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Mc5zTYQSvT — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2019

The heart of the matter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Charlotte's SummerSlam opponent will be WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus, who is in talks with WWE to appear at the upcoming pay-per-view event in her hometown of Toronto.

These rumours are only furthered by Charlotte's recent tweet, where the Queen has again teased facing off against a legendary Superstar.

Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling.

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DiA2QEUL7m — Queen of all Eras (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2019

What's next?

SummerSlam takes place on August 11th, emanating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. SummerSlam will stream live on WWE Network.

Advertisement

Will Trish Stratus be Charlotte's opponent? Well, only time will tell on that one, but it's sure to be an interesting journey from now until SummerSlam!

Would you like to see Trish Stratus face off against Charlotte, or someone else? Let us know in the comments section.