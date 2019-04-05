×
WWE News: Charlotte Flair surprisingly praises Ronda Rousey ahead of WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
168   //    05 Apr 2019, 10:03 IST

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair
Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair

What's the story?

The headlining match for this year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 35, will be for the RAW Women's title, where Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will compete for both RAW and SmackDown women's titles.

Charlotte Flair, in the run-up to WrestleMania 35, spoke about one of her opponents for this Sunday, Ronda Rousey, and praised the RAW Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey and Flair have faced off once before in a singles match, at Survivor Series, where Flair replaced an injured Lynch in the match.

Flair won the SmackDown Women's title two weeks ago on SmackDown Live after defeating Asuka and creating a new record - most women's titles in the WWE

Also Read: WWE News: Charlotte Flair creates two incredible records on SmackDown Live

The heart of the matter

In an interview with SportingNews, Flair surprisingly praised one of her WrestleMania 35 opponents. The current SmackDown Women's Champion spoke about Rousey's transition to WWE as well as praising her talents in the ring.

"Being in a heated storyline, I guess I'll tell you from the perspective of taking you out of the storyline. When Ronda Rousey was signed, I knew it was a big deal. For someone like her, who is a household name, to want to be a part of our division and someone who could have credibility with some who aren't familiar with the WWE women's division, that's what I knew she was bringing to the table.

"But just because she was an Olympic athlete, didn't mean she was going to catch on… and she has. That's not something everyone could do and that's a testament to how talented she is.

"And then when I wrestled her at Survivor Series, obviously, it was out of nowhere again. I said, 'You know what? When I leave that arena, I need to know that people would pay to see this again and that our story would continue.' And I truly believe that she made me hit another gear change and I had to prove that there's only one queen," said Charlotte about Ronda Rousey.

What's next?

Rousey, Flair, and Lynch will face each other at this Sunday's WrestleMania.


