WWE News: Charlotte Flair teases breaking another record at WWE Live Event (video)

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
87   //    01 Apr 2019, 10:36 IST

Flair is on the verge of creating history
Flair is on the verge of creating history

What's the story?

Trish Stratus has held the Championship a record-setting seven times already. Similarly, Gail Kim has done the same in Impact Wrestling with the prestigious TNA Knockouts Championship.

But Charlotte Flair surpassed them all this past week by becoming an 8-time Women's Champion. And then, she teased an even bigger milestone to come very soon.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair and Asuka took each other on, this past week on SmackDown Live. This was an unadvertised contest and the title switch that happened was absolutely shocking.

Many believe that Charlotte is being primed to break her father's 16-time World Championship record. Others have lamented the number of opportunities that she has been getting and have called her a female Roman Reigns.

Flair sent out a message ahead of her historic first-ever Women's Main Event at WrestleMania recently.

The heart of the matter

Could Charlotte Flair become a 9-time Champion when WrestleMania comes around? She certainly thinks so, if you consider the video linked right below:

Charlotte Flair cut a promo at a WWE Live Event in Hershey. This is the transcript of what she said,

We're here now officially, one week away from my WrestleMania main event. And here I stand, the only 8-time women's Champion. And new SmackDown Live Women's Champion. You know what? I continue to make history yet you guys still boo me. So guess what? In 7 days I'm going to become the 9-time women' Champion! That's this many, plus this many when I win the RAW Women's Championship on the grandest stage of them all.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair will compete in the first-ever WrestleMania women's main event, of course. Expect the fallout of her winning the SmackDown Women's Championship to take place this week. What does the future hold for her?

