WWE News: Charlotte makes a bold statement on Becky Lynch's win at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 192 // 24 Apr 2019, 10:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch after her 'Mania win

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was interviewed by Kayla Braxton post tonight's SmackDown Live.

Flair stated that she helped Becky Lynch win both Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch stood victorious at the end of WrestleMania 35, after pinning Ronda Rousey and becoming the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion. The victory was a controversial one, as Ronda's shoulders were clearly up in the air during the three count. As for Charlotte, she wasn't involved in the final decision, and was outside the ring in an unconscious state.

On tonight's SmackDown Live edition, Charlotte went on to defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Becky's SmackDown Live Women's Title at Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Kayla Braxton, Flair stated that Becky didn't win the two titles at WrestleMania on her own. She added that the match wasn't a one-on-one encounter, and Lynch didn't pin or submit her to win the titles.

Charlotte also touched upon Becky's comments on how she hasn't earned her way to the top. Flair stated that she beat Bayley fair and square on tonight's show, and is deservingly going to Money In The Bank for a shot at the SmackDown Live Women's Title.

I didn't get pinned, I didn't tap out, so in my eyes I didn't lose. Yes, the ending was in Becky's favor, winner take all. She's, 'Oh yeah, I beat Ronda Rousey all on my own.' No, that was a Triple Threat. I helped her win both titles, and now she has to face me at Money In the Bank, because I earned my way. She keeps saying I didn't earn my way. No, I beat Bayley tonight, fair and square, and now she has to face me again at Money In the Bank.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair is all set to face her arch-rival Becky Lynch at Money In The Bank for a shot at the blue brand's Women's Title.

Will Charlotte manage to dethrone Becky Lynch? Sound off!