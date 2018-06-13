WWE News: Charlotte reveals the best piece of advice Ric Flair has given her and more

The Queen had a very candid talk with ESPN recently.

Charlotte with her father

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair spoke to ESPN recently during which she revealed the best piece of advice she has received from her father, her thoughts on her victory over Asuka at WrestleMania and her favourite "first" Women's match.

In case you didn’t know…

Former SmackDown Women's Charlotte Flair is the daughter of arguably the greatest pro wrestler of all time Ric Flair. Carrying on her father's legacy, Charlotte has transformed into one of the best wrestlers on the planet today.

The Queen was responsible for breaking Asuka's legendary winning streak at WrestleMania 34 this past year, and in addition, she has taken part in many 'first' Women's matches including the first Hell in a Cell match for Women, in which she took on Sasha Banks and came out victorious.

The heart of the matter

On being asked about the best piece of advice Ric Flair has given her, Charlotte had this to say.

"He always says when you first go through the curtain that you have to know who you are. If you don't believe in yourself, the audience isn't going to believe in you. Always be on. That always stuck with me.

About her victory over Asuka at WrestleMania, the former Women's Champion revealed that it was indeed an emotional moment, as it was the first women's singles match at WrestleMania in a decade. She added that it meant even more to her to go up against a Japanese Superstar, as Japan was the last place her late brother had wrestled at and even her father's legacy was a huge part of Japanese culture.

On being asked which 'first' Women's match was her favourite, she confessed that it was the Hell in a Cell match she had against Sasha Banks.

“I guess it has to be Hell in a Cell. I can’t say it was my favorite match, but it’s definitely my favorite moment. Sasha [Banks] is someone I came up through the ranks with, and if there’s someone I was going to main event a pay-per-view with, it would be her. Being in Boston and seeing this girl who grew up wanting to be a WWE superstar, and here she was main-eventing a pay-per-view, and being a part of that. People said women would never main event a major pay-per-view and here we were in a cell, main-eventing.”

What's next?

In today's age of wrestling, where wrestlers are struggling hard to get the fans to accept their characters, Ric Flair's advice seems more relevant than ever.

That said, The Queen will take part in the Women's Ladder Match this Sunday at the Money in the Bank PPV. This will be Charlotte's second such match (third, if the re-match on SmackDown after MITB last year is taken into account), after Carmella won the Women's MITB briefcase last year.