WWE News: Charlotte Flair says that everyone hates her

Charlotte reveals she's the most hated person in WWE

What's the story?

In a recent interview with the Austin Chronicle WWE Superstar Charlotte, who will attempt to stop Becky Lynch from being added to the Raw Women's Title match at WrestleMania, revealed that she believes she's the most hated Superstar currently working within WWE.

In case you didn't know...

It's hard to argue with Charlotte here, as she's currently the main antagonist to WWE's fastest-rising star Becky Lynch, with the two women thoroughly connected through an intense rivalry that dates back to SummerSlam last year!

Now Charlotte is all that stands in the way of Becky Lynch main eventing WrestleMania, and she seems to be fully embracing how much of a target that makes her for the ire of the WWE Universe who want to see 'The Man' at the top of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Charlotte talks about being 'the most hated Superstar at the moment' within the wider context of the 'Women's Revolution' and how thankful and grateful she is to be where she is, even if no-one likes her!

“I want to say its hit me, but it hasn’t yet,” she said. “Just the fact that the women are the hottest topic right now, and I’m arguably the most hated superstar at the moment — is exciting. I sometimes sit there thinking, man, how hectic it was getting used to the schedule and being on RAW and SmackDown, and just thinking, ‘Wow, I made it. I’m on the main roster’, and now to think where I am, it’s been an incredible journey.”

What's next?

It seems like a foregone conclusion that an injured and put-upon Becky Lynch will overcome Charlotte yet again at Fastlane, but what if WWE really wanted to cement Charlotte as the most hated person in the entire company by having her actually beat Lynch? That would be something, wouldn't it!

Is there a better heel in the WWE right now than Charlotte? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

