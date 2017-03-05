WWE Fastlane 2017 News: Charlotte talks about her Fastlane clash with Bayley

The Queen of PPV looks to make it 17-0 as she gears up for WWE Fastlane.

by Prityush Haldar News 05 Mar 2017, 10:09 IST

Charlotte will be looking to become a 5-time Women’s Champion this Sunday at Fastlane

What’s the story?

Four-time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair spoke with CBS 58 to promote her clash with Bayley this Sunday at Fastlane. The former Women’s Champion spoke about her work in the women’s division and her experience working with her father, Ric Flair.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlotte has been the most dominant force in the Women’s roster in WWE. She traded the Women’s championship with Sasha Banks a couple of time over the last year. However, her pay per view record is one of the best in the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte stated that she would win the Championship once again this Sunday at Fastlane. She pointed out that her PPV record currently stands at 16-0 and she was looking to make it 17-0 when she takes on Bayley.

Speaking on the Women’s Division, The Queen said that she worked with a bunch of great girls who were looking to grab the ‘brass ring’ in the company and achieve higher goals for the business. She pointed out that WWE had given them ample opportunities over the past year, and the women have done a brilliant job.

Charlotte said that her father was her biggest inspiration coming into the business. She divulged that Ric had dedicated his life to the business and she wanted to do the same as long as she was competing in the ring. Charlotte acknowledged that she had learned the spirit of dedication, hard work and work ethic from her father.

What’s next?

Charlotte will be heading into the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI looking to win the RAW Women’s Championship for the fifth time in her career. With her PPV streak and the Women’s Championship at stake, Charlotte will bring out the best in her arsenal to regain that title that she has held on four different occasions in the past.

Sportskeeda's take

Charlotte has been a staple of the main event picture in the women’s division on RAW for over a year now. She put up some fantastic matches with Sasha Banks during their storied rivalry during the latter part of 2016. Given her flawless pay per view streak, the Queen is a firm favourite against the underdog champion, Bayley.

