WWE News: Charlotte talks fans crediting her success to being Ric Flair's daughter

Charlotte posing with her father, Ric Flair

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently talked to Sporting News, mere days from her long-anticipated match at WrestleMania 35.

Flair spoke in depth on allegations of nepotism, stating that she has proved herself time and time again, and it doesn't matter to her whether people want to admit it or not.

In case you didn't know...

This Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the WWE's annual extravaganza will feature three women competing in the headline match of the show. Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch will lock horns in a triple threat match with both Women's Titles on the line.

Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's Title by tapping out Asuka on last week's SmackDown Live. This sudden change of plans resulted in the WWE Universe bashing the company for its treatment of Asuka. Charlotte Flair was demonized on social media for getting everything handed to her due to being Ric Flair's daughter.

The heart of the matter

Flair stated that she has worked hard to get the spot she is in, and people don't see the work she has put in.

It’s just how competitive I am. I want to be the best, whether it’s in media, in a match or whether I have one minute or 30 minutes … utilize every second you have on TV. I just know that I have more to give, I have more to learn and if I could just continue to not be scared to try new things and know I have the capability — kind of like, ‘Hey, I’m going to main event WrestleMania’ — people might say ‘Sure, you really think a lot of yourself,’ but I don’t think a lot of myself. I just know that I’ve got what it takes whether it takes a year, two years, 10 years, when I step out into a pay-per-view, it’s like that trick up my shoulder where people are like, ‘That’s because you’re Flair’s daughter’ or that I don’t work hard, and all I have to say is that people don’t see what I put in. This is everything to me and I think I’ve proved that whether people want to hear it or not.

What's next?

Charlotte Flair has been trying her absolute best to come out of the shadow of her Hall of Famer father, but the allegations of nepotism have been hounding her for a long time now. One thing's for sure, Charlotte has worked hard for years and has wrestled a string of classics to cement her spot among the all-time greats. By the time her career comes to an end, she will definitely have carved out a niche for herself.

What are your thoughts on the opportunities Charlotte has been getting? Does she deserve them?

