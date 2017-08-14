WWE News: Charlotte tells Ronda Rousey to "get in line"

Charlotte Flair is keen to wrestle Ronda Rousey.

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 14 Aug 2017, 17:46 IST

Will Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair lock horns in the WWE?

What's the story?

During a trip to promote an upcoming event in Shenzhen, the South China Morning Post asked Charlotte about the prospect of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE.

The Queen of SmackDown Live facetiously replied that the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion had to "get in line"

In case you didn't know...

Ever since her appearance at the Mae Young Classic tapings, there has been plenty of speculation about Rousey potentially stepping into the ring at a WWE pay-per-view. In fact, a report from Fightful.com even suggested that the California native was training with Brian Kendrick for a match in the future.

However, Triple H didn't appear to be particularly optimistic about Rousey wrestling in the WWE. During an interview with CBS Sports, he said that the MMA standout was planning to get married and was unsure about diving headfirst into a new career.

The heart of the matter

Even though Charlotte appeared to be Jocular at first, she did express a great deal of respect for Ronda Rousey. The former Women's Champion stated that she wanted to be the first person to face Rousey in the WWE. She said:

"Ronda wouldn’t be my dream opponent, but if WWE was something she would want to consider, I would definitely want to be her first competitor. "

Charlotte also said that WWE's version of the Four Horsewomen would best their MMA counterparts.

"We’re the real four horsewomen – I have the lineage! They don’t stand a chance."

What's next?

Ronda Rousey hasn't entered the Octagon since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on December 30, 2016. Even though she isn't likely to have an extended run in professional wrestling, another WrestleMania appearance is almost inevitable.

Author's take

MMA has been intertwined with professional wrestling ever since its inception. As long as both of these art forms are a part of popular culture, we will always have characters who have a role to play in both worlds.

