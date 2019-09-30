WWE News: Chelsea Green tests for interesting new TV role

Back in October 2018, former Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green confirmed on social media that she had signed a Performance Center deal with WWE, and would be reporting to Orlando.

Green joined a Performance Center class of recruits which included Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Humberto Carillo, Luis (Punishment) Martinez, Daniel Vidot, and Jordon Omegbehin.

Since Green's signing, names like Riddle, Yim, Carillo and Punishment Martinez have made their NXT debuts, and Riddle is currently a top star on the developmental brand. Green, however, has yet to make her debut in NXT, and it appears as if WWE might be testing the 'The Hot Mess' out for another role in the company - an announcer.

Chelsea Green tests for new role

Green Tweeted over the weekend that she recently tested for NXT commentary, writing:

"Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I’ve begun at WWE NXT. I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me. Maybe soon they’ll announce me as “one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire."

Commentary is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding things I’ve begun at @WWENXT 🙌🏼 I love testing myself and this is something completely new to me.

Maybe soon they’ll announce me as “one half of the tag team champs and commentator extraordinaire” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HpOPhQDonq — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) September 27, 2019

WWE has yet to announce any kind of announce team role for Chelsea Green, and just last week the company confirmed that going forward, the NXT commentary team will consist of the current lineup featuring Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix.

With all of the changes taking place with WWE TV in recent weeks as the company prepares for SmackDown's move to FOX this week, it's possible the company is testing Green out for a role an announcer role down the line, or for a backstage announcer role.

Would you prefer to see Chelsea Green work as an in-ring wrestler or as an announcer? Let us know in the comments section below.

