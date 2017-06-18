WWE News: Chris Benoit's son David Benoit attends a WWE Live Event in Canada

Chris Benoit's son attended a WWE Live Event in his hometown of Edmonton, Canada.

David Benoit with Natalya at a previous event

What’s the story?

Deceased WWE Superstar Chris Benoit’s son David Benoit was present at a WWE Live Event in Edmonton, Canada. David posted a Tweet on his official Twitter account confirming the same and posted a picture of himself inside the WWE ring. His Tweet can be seen below:

David Benoit has been at several WWE Live Events before and seems to have maintained ties with the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

David Benoit is the first-born son of Chris Benoit. Born in 1993, David is the son of Chris Benoit and his first wife, Martina Benoit.

Chris Benoit, after an illustrious career as a professional wrestler, passed away in 2007. As per officially released police reports, Benoit killed his second wife Nancy Benoit and his son Daniel Benoit, before committing suicide by hanging.

David Benoit has since often been the subject of speculation regarding him possibly joining the WWE sometime in the future.

The heart of the matter

David Benoit was in attendance at WWE’s Edmonton Live Event on 16th June 2017. The event was a RAW-exclusive show that saw many top Superstars, including the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and Dean Ambrose perform.

Benoit posted an image of him from inside the WWE ring at the Live Event. The image shows Benoit taking a selfie in the (then) empty arena that may have been taken either before or after the event.

Benoit lives in Edmonton itself and has been to WWE Live Events that have been hosted in the city before. Benoit also posted a picture of him posing with Kalisto backstage.

What’s next?

David Benoit appears to be close to a lot of WWE officials and Superstars. However, he is not slated for an official appearance or even a wrestling career with the company anytime soon.

As far as the WWE is concerned, what's next for the company is the SmackDown LIVE exclusive Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View.

Author’s take

The WWE have tried to distance themselves as much as possible from Chris Benoit and the entire controversy surrounding him, ever since the circumstances of Benoit's passing became apparent.

It is still heartening to see, however, that David is allowed to meet people backstage and even take a selfie in the ring.

