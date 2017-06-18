WWE Live Event Results: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (June 16th, 2017)

Here are the full results for WWE RAW's live event that went down in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 16th.

Roman Reigns closed out the show in Edmonton.

The WWE’s red brand put up shop in the Great White North, as The Big Dog, Roman Reigns, went toe-to-toe with Bray Wyatt in the headlining match of RAW’s live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Besides, RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro took on the teams of Enzo & Cass as well as Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. The event also saw the reigning WWE Cruiserweight Champion compete against Akira Tozawa.

Furthermore, former Shield brethren Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose teamed up in order to take on The Miz and Samoa Joe. Also featured on the card was the team of Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James who took on the team of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma.

Elsewhere on the card, Elias Samson faced Apollo Crews, whereas Kalisto and R-Truth teamed up in order to compete against Titus O’Neil and Goldust. Below are the complete results for WWE RAW’s live event that went down in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on June 16th-

#1 Kalisto & R-Truth vs Titus O’Neil and Goldust

Kalisto is presently feuding with Titus O’Neil, whereas R-Truth and Goldust began a rivalry of their own, after the latter recently turned on R-Truth.

Kalisto teamed up with R-Truth in order to compete against Titus O’Neil and Goldust. In a match that received a moderate reaction from the fans in Edmonton, Kalisto and R-Truth emerged victorious.

Result: Kalisto & R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil and Goldust

#2 Elias Samson vs Apollo Crews

Elias Samson took on Apollo Crews in a Singles Match, besting the ‘Titus Brand’ signee, and walking away with the win in Canada.

Result: Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews

#3 Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James vs Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James took on the team of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma, in a matchup that saw every competitor get a huge pop from the crowd.

Bayley, Mickie James & Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax, Emma & Alexa Bliss. Huge crowd reaction for everyone #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/utVqCwSqfY — B Xela (@OnlyAlexB) June 17, 2017

Anyone who thinks Alberta doesn't like #WomensWrestling needed to hear the pop for this match at #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/MJxcZHk5MZ — Mike the Ref (@miketheref) June 17, 2017

The crowd was extremely vocal during the Women’s matchup, with Bayley, Banks and James beating the team of Bliss, Jax and Emma.

Result: Bayley, Sasha Banks & Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax & Emma

#4 Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs The Miz (w/Maryse) & Samoa Joe

Former Shield stable-mates, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose joined forces in order to compete against WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.

Miz’s wife Maryse was also present at the event and had accompanied her husband for his Tag Team showdown. In what was a back and forth showdown that received huge reactions from the fans in attendance, Rollins and Ambrose would best the team of Miz and Joe.

Result: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/Maryse) & Samoa Joe