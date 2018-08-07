WWE News: Chris Jericho admits that he actually admires Brock Lesnar

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.23K // 07 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho actually admires Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar have had their own fair share of issues, but it appears that Y2J actually admires The Beast when it comes to the deal he has been able to negotiate.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho was the superstar who stepped up to Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam in 2016 when he had defeated Randy Orton and left him a bloody mess. Jericho was unaware that this was a scripted part of the show and was there to greet Lesnar when he walked through the curtain, but luckily the duo was broken up before the issue could become violent.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Jericho and Lesnar have obviously been able to fix their problems in the years that have followed since Y2J has been busy making history all over the world and appearing as part of a number of different promotions whilst Lesnar's focus has been WWE and UFC.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Jim Ross Report where he was able to open up about his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and the current contract he has with WWE, where he admitted that he actually admires Lesnar.

I think a lot of people have animosity towards [Lesnar] because of that [favorable deal], but I don’t. I admire the guy." He said via Ringsidenews. "I would like that deal and I’m not so sure that I won’t get a deal like that at some point. At least in New Japan I did, so I remember years ago someone said, ‘you can’t blame,’ I think they were talking about [Hulk] Hogan when Hogan had that huge deal with WCW and he got a percentage of the pay-per-views and he was making this money, they’re like, ‘you can’t blame Hogan for getting the deal.’ You can’t blame freakin’ LeBron James for going to [NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers] for $40 million for two years. Blame the company! Blame the owners! Blame the team! Blame the company! Blame Vince [McMahon]! Don’t blame the guy [who received the favorable deal]."

Jericho went on to explain that he thought it was good business sense and that's why the performers shouldn't be hated for being able to negotiate these kinds of deals.

"Yeah, I’m always happy for the [performers], whoever they are, whether you like them or you don’t like them when they make good money because I still think for years, if you’re liking at the NFL, NBA, NHL, WWE salary caps, who’s making the least amount of money percentage-wise? It’s always the WWE [performers], so anybody to can make really, really good money in the [pro] wrestling business, I never hold any animosity towards them because it just means if they can make more money, I can make more money too at some point."

What's next?

Brock Lesnar is expected to main event SummerSlam once again this year when he takes on Roman Reigns with the Universal Championship on the line, a match that could be Lesnar's last in a WWE ring for a while.

Do you think Lesnar should be admired for his business sense? Have your say in the comments section below...