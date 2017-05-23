WWE News: Chris Jericho advertised for another WWE Live Event

Y2J will be paying a visit to Asia this summer.

Jericho’s booked for three house shows once his tour with FO

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho will return to the WWE to work several Raw live events in June and July. Jericho’s name is now being advertised for another Raw live event in Southeast Asia.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho’s latest run with the WWE began back in 2016 when he announced his entry for the 2016 Royal Rumble match. He stayed with the company until May 2, 2017, where he lost the United States Championship to Kevin Owens.

The Ayatollah of Rock-n-Rolla is currently living up to his nickname as he tours with his band Fozzy. Their song, Judas, was the theme for NXT Takeover: Chicago and currently has 3.3 million views on YouTube.

The heart of the matter

In addition to the WWE live events on June 30th and July 1st in Japan, Jericho is currently being advertised for the Raw live event scheduled to take place on June 28, 2017, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

The following are the list of events that Y2J is advertised to appear on this summer:

Wednesday June 28: WWE Live Singapore: Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore Friday June 30: WWE Live Tokyo: Rygoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan Saturday July 1: WWE Live Tokyo: Rygoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan

What’s next?

Jericho’s tour with Fozzy is scheduled to continue through the end of May until the last week in June.

Author’s take

WWE typically does well in Japan, so Jericho’s presence may or may not influence the attendance at these shows; both of which seat about 12,000 people. With nothing but live events on his radar, there’s no telling when Jericho will return to Raw or SmackDown to put someone on The List.

