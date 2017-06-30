WWE News: Chris Jericho advertised for more WWE Live Events this Fall

Who will Y2J wrestle when he comes to Australia?

Y2J ain’t done wrestling this year

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho just finished up some live events in Japan, and he’ll be doing a few more this year. Wrestling News Co reports Jericho will be wrestling on the WWE Live Australia Tour in September.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho lost the United States Championship to Kevin Owens back in May and was written off of SmackDown Live to reunite with his band, Fozzy, and promote their new album during their tour.

News later broke that Jericho would be returning to the company to wrestle on WWE Live Events taking place in Asia. Yesterday in Singapore, Jericho made returned to the squared circle to take on NXT Superstar Hideo Itami.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Live Australia Tour will see the first Undisputed Champion in WWE history perform in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane from September 14 to September 16, 2017.

The following is the advertisement listed on premier.ticketek.com.au advertising an appearance by The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla:

“See your favorite WWE Superstars live in action as featured on RAW including: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman (Street Fight), Dean Ambrose, The Miz w/ Maryse, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, Sheamus, Cesaro, Chris Jericho, Apollo Crews, Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma and many more.”

What’s next?

The live events in Asia are still ongoing as Y2J is expected to wrestle on June 30 and July 1 in Japan. Once he finishes the dates in Japan, Jericho’s won’t be seen in a WWE ring for another two months.

Author’s take

Jericho’s return to the WWE in September will definitely be an added incentive for the fans in Australia to go and watch the WWE Live Events. Y2J’s opponents have yet to be announced, but he will probably work with an up and coming Superstar.

