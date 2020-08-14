When Chris Jericho first arrived in WWE, he did so in grand fashion. He cut a promo opposite The Rock and even called out The Undertaker the following week. The push was real, but it dissipated soon after when he went on a losing streak. Specifically, he would lose to Chyna, which he couldn't believe.

Chris Jericho worked with Chyna on 3 pay-per-views in a row

Jericho recounts that his downturn related to working with Chyna started the week after Vince Russo left for WCW. On Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho said:

"I worked with her 3 PPVs in a row. I'll never forget the night in Detroit for the Intercontinental Championship. It was me vs. Chyna and they put her over on me, and I just couldn't believe they would do that. Like, Really? I came in with so much steam. Now, you're having me lose to Chyna. Vince had even asked me beforehand, like, 'I'm going to have you work with Chyna. You don't have any aversions to working with a woman, do you?' I said no, not at all. If this is what you want, obviously, they're pushing her as more than just a woman, then, let's do it. I just couldn't believe they her over on me. But they did, and I think we had a very good match that night. The problem was the crowd didn't buy the fact that she beat me, and they booed her. And that was a real big problem that they booed Chyna."

Chris Jericho does say that their next match was much better, though he ended giving Chyna a black eye. Vince McMahon chewed out Chris Jericho the next night in private for doing so.

It's interesting to see how far Chris Jericho has come, given his current status in AEW.

