×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Chris Jericho believes more wrestlers will leave WWE for AEW if things don't change

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
392   //    20 Jun 2019, 16:44 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

Talking to RT America, Chris Jericho reveals what he thinks about WWE's product and benefits. He thinks that if things stay the same, many more wrestlers would want to leave the company to join AEW for creative satisfaction and healthcare benefits.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the last several months, WWE has been embroiled in controversies of its own - reports of multiple Superstars asking for their releases and being interested in AEW due to creative differences; the diminishing ratings since late 2018, especially at a time when FOX is keeping an eye on WWE's returns. Furthermore, the “Independent Contractor” situation was fueled by John Oliver's segment on the issue. It is safe to say WWE is not having the best time currently. Couple that with the success of AEW's Double or Nothing, and the creative and health benefits that it intends on offering, and WWE has already got a major competitor that they should be worrying about.

The heart of the matter:

While speaking with Jesse “The Body” Ventura on RT America, Jericho shed light on the importance of health care in wrestling.

It's harder to get healthcare just by proxy for what we do for a living," said Jericho. "Once again AEW has healthcare and dental (for employees). Once again you are talking about a big sports team mentality (that the Khan family has) rather than every man for himself way of doing things for many years. It is one of the things that appealed to me because I worked for the WWE for 18 years. It's hard to leave the place you been for so long, there are sentimental (f)actors and loyalty factors.

The 10-time Intercontinental Champion also explained why AEW’s deal was way better than what WWE was offering him at the same time. He talked about his employee status, healthcare and other perks that were included in his contract. He even went on to say that every WWE Superstar might consider leaving for AEW if nothing changes. His exact words were:

From a business standpoint there was no choice, AEW was better across the board," Jericho explained. "From the guarantee that I was given, the employee status, the healthcare, there is a lot more of that going on. I think that is going to continue to grow, which will force WWE to follow suit or everybody will want to leave WWE and come to AEW, which is already starting to happen.

Transcription Credits: RT America (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is signed to a 3-year deal with AEW. On the other hand, reports regarding various WWE wrestlers planning to leave the company are circulating. Given what Jericho has said, AEW might be the home to some (or many) of them in the near future. It will be interesting to see how AEW performs come October, when their weekly episodic television program launches.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Chris Jericho WWE What If AEW Roster
Advertisement
AEW News: Chris Jericho officially confirms his position in AEW, takes a jibe at WWE
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals why he prefers All Elite Wrestling over WWE
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Chris Jericho on the Jericho Cruise,  AEW, The List, why he didn't go back to WWE and Undertaker
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho explains why WWE Superstars should thank him
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Chris Jericho send a message to WWE Superstars thinking of switching to AEW 
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals AEW is in war with WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho welcomes Former WWE World Champion to join AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho heaps praise on Goldberg and The Undertaker
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars Vince McMahon won't want to leave for AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho verbally decimates fan for calling AEW "WWE Lite" 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us