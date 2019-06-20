WWE News: Chris Jericho believes more wrestlers will leave WWE for AEW if things don't change

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

Talking to RT America, Chris Jericho reveals what he thinks about WWE's product and benefits. He thinks that if things stay the same, many more wrestlers would want to leave the company to join AEW for creative satisfaction and healthcare benefits.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the last several months, WWE has been embroiled in controversies of its own - reports of multiple Superstars asking for their releases and being interested in AEW due to creative differences; the diminishing ratings since late 2018, especially at a time when FOX is keeping an eye on WWE's returns. Furthermore, the “Independent Contractor” situation was fueled by John Oliver's segment on the issue. It is safe to say WWE is not having the best time currently. Couple that with the success of AEW's Double or Nothing, and the creative and health benefits that it intends on offering, and WWE has already got a major competitor that they should be worrying about.

The heart of the matter:

While speaking with Jesse “The Body” Ventura on RT America, Jericho shed light on the importance of health care in wrestling.

It's harder to get healthcare just by proxy for what we do for a living," said Jericho. "Once again AEW has healthcare and dental (for employees). Once again you are talking about a big sports team mentality (that the Khan family has) rather than every man for himself way of doing things for many years. It is one of the things that appealed to me because I worked for the WWE for 18 years. It's hard to leave the place you been for so long, there are sentimental (f)actors and loyalty factors.

The 10-time Intercontinental Champion also explained why AEW’s deal was way better than what WWE was offering him at the same time. He talked about his employee status, healthcare and other perks that were included in his contract. He even went on to say that every WWE Superstar might consider leaving for AEW if nothing changes. His exact words were:

From a business standpoint there was no choice, AEW was better across the board," Jericho explained. "From the guarantee that I was given, the employee status, the healthcare, there is a lot more of that going on. I think that is going to continue to grow, which will force WWE to follow suit or everybody will want to leave WWE and come to AEW, which is already starting to happen.

Transcription Credits: RT America (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is signed to a 3-year deal with AEW. On the other hand, reports regarding various WWE wrestlers planning to leave the company are circulating. Given what Jericho has said, AEW might be the home to some (or many) of them in the near future. It will be interesting to see how AEW performs come October, when their weekly episodic television program launches.