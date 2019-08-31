WWE News: Chris Jericho calls NXT 'minor leagues,' talks impending Wednesday war

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho talks impending WWE vs AEW war

Chris Jericho might be in the process of gearing up for his big number one contender's match at All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV on Saturday night, but that didn't stop the former WWE star from discussing the impending war between AEW and WWE which will commence in October on Wednesday nights.

In a new interview conducted for Hollywood Life, Jericho spoke out about the perceived "war" between WWE and AEW when NXT competes head-to-head with AEW TV this fall.

"I am not at war with anyone at NXT," said Jericho. "Why would you start a war with some minor leagues? I think we [AEW] are doing what we are doing on Wednesday night and WWE decided to counter-program with NXT."

Jericho continued by claiming he has never heard of anyone in NXT, which is considered WWE's developmental brand.

"There is no war for me at all because there is not one guy on that show that I have ever heard of before and that is not being snobby– it’s just that I don’t watch NXT. So, if you want to watch NXT, that is fine. If you want to watch AEW, that is fine as well. But, it is certainly not a war on our part, because we have been doing great on our own — selling out shows and selling 10,000 tickets in five minutes without any type of war or competition."

Chris Jericho talks competition

Jericho went on to say that the announcement of NXT moving to USA Network will hopefully land more eyes on the AEW product, and he learned in WCW that the worst thing a company can do is worry about what the competition is doing.

Jericho was also asked what he feels he has left to accomplish in his career, and he said he takes more of a "what else can I do" philosophy.

"Once again, I think I am a person who doesn’t have a list of ‘here is what I want to do’ or ‘here is what I don’t want to do,’" said Jericho. "I think that it all boils to when I was a kid, I wanted to be in a rock band and I wanted to be in a wrestler and getting the chance to work my whole life towards these two things and succeeding at both it kind of makes me feel a little bit invincible."

