WWE News: Chris Jericho claims that he's not interested in appearing at Crown Jewel

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 231 // 12 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST

Jericho following his attack on Evil at KOPW

What's the story?

In a recent tweet, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho was asked if he was willing to appear at WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia and in response, Y2J had a pretty straightforward answer.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this week at NJPW: King of Pro Wrestling, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho made his return to Japan and immediately targeted Los Ingobernables de Japon's Evil, setting up a title match between the pair as well.

Jericho's last appearance in the WWE was a very long time ago when the former six-time WWE World Champion appeared on the 25th Anniversary special of Monday Night Raw and since then Y2J has been in the headlines for making all sorts of surprise appearances in NJPW and at Cody Rhodes All In show as well.

The heart of the matter

Currently, in his first reign as IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Chris Jericho has certainly established himself as one of the vital members of the current New Japan Pro Wrestling roster. Jericho, who has somewhat been the center of discussion in the Pro Wrestling industry, has taken it to Twitter and responded to a fan who asked Y2J to appear at WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel show which takes place in Saudi Arabia in a few weeks time.

However, Y2J, in response to the fan has confirmed that he will indeed not be appearing at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, as he stated the following via his official Twitter handle:

What's next?

Chris Jericho is currently booked to make his first IWGP Intercontinental Title defense at the upcoming NJPW: Power Struggle pay-per-view, which takes place on the 3rd of November and a day after WWE Crown Jewel takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of right now, it is pretty unlikely for Jericho to appear at Crown Jewel, however, Y2J fans could be in for another big surprise as the recent set of rumors suggest that the current IWGP IC Champion could appear at the upcoming Impact Wrestling: Bound for Glory event.