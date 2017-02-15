WWE News: Chris Jericho ends his social media silence

Jericho resurfaces on social media after the great betrayal...

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Feb 2017, 22:36 IST

Y2J finally broke his silence on Instagram

What’s the story?

Jericho disappeared from social media after the vicious beating he took at the hands of Kevin Owens on RAW. After nearly two days, Chris Jericho ended his social media silence on Instagram with the following post:

Pre-betrayal... #FestivalOfFriendship #WWERedWedding A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:07am PST

In case you didn’t know....

Chris Jericho has over two million followers on Instagram and over three million on Twitter. He’s always active on both social media platforms with pictures, random musings, and promotion of his podcast Talk Is Jericho posted daily without fail. Thus, It’s very rare that he goes a full day without posting.

The heart of the matter...

Jericho made his return to Twitter this Tuesday night with a retweet but didn’t post a message until Wednesday morning, when he complained about the service he received from 1-800-Flowers. He would go on to share the previously mentioned picture from Monday Night Raw an hour later, labelling it “pre-massacre” on both Twitter and Instagram.

He also used the hashtag #WWERedWedding that a follower had dubbed the whole Kevin Owens-Jericho betrayal saga as. In case you didn’t know, it as a reference to the massacre that occurred in the third season of Game Of Thrones.

What’s next?

It remains to be seen if Jericho will show up on Monday Night Raw next week, or if he will take some time off and make his return at Fastlane or the Raw after. All indications currently point towards Y2J taking some time off to heal from the storyline injury.

Sportskeeda’s take

Some fans are speculating that this is yet another ruse from Owens and Jericho to screw over Goldberg at WWE Fastlane. If that was the case, Jericho sure took a brutal beating all for Owens to retain his WWE Universal Championship. It’s been rumoured for a while now that it would be Jericho vs. Owens at WrestleMania 33, and the actions this past Monday cemented that.

With all that being said, it is great to see Jericho back on social media as he always posts entertaining tweets and pictures.

