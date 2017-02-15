WWE News: Chris Jericho has been silent on social media following the attack by Kevin Owens on RAW

Chris Jericho is very active on social media, but not since the events from Monday Night RAW.

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Feb 2017, 04:05 IST

The List of KO debuted on Raw this week, and only one name was on it...

What’s the story?

It’s rare for Chris Jericho to be away from social media for an extended period of time, but he has been silent on Twitter and Instagram since being on the receiving end of a vicious beating at the hands of his former best friend Kevin Owens on RAW. His last post was nearly 24 hours ago when he posted the following on both social media accounts:

Are YOU ready for the #FestivalOfFriendship TONIGHT on #WWERaw?? @wwe #extravaganza #biggestspectacleinwwehistory #teamchrisandkevin A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

In case you didn’t know...

The friendship and alliance of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho started over six months ago when they began to feud with Enzo and Cass during the SummerSlam build last August. Thankfully, the friendship has given us some hilarious moments on Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter...

Jericho is clearly selling the beatdown he received at the hands of Kevin Owens by not posting anything on social media. It definitely plants the seeds of the WrestleMania match that had been rumored for quite some time. One could probably expect Jericho to be off of television until WWE Fastlane on March 5th or the night after on RAW.

What’s next?

As previously mentioned, one can expect Jericho to take some time off before making a return to Monday Night RAW to exact revenge on Kevin Owens. If Jericho wasn’t already getting some of the biggest pops of anyone in the WWE today, they will be even louder due to the sympathy they will shower on him for being betrayed by his best friend.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The turn of Kevin Owens was brilliantly done this week on Raw. The Festival of Friendship was cheesy and hilarious (especially the painting), but that came to a screeching halt when Jericho opened up his present and saw ‘The List of KO’.

The whole transition from silly to serious was well done, and the beatdown of Jericho was brutally executed with a nice nod to 2008 when Jericho threw Shawn Michaels through the Jeritron, shattering the television in that great feud.