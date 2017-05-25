WWE News: Chris Jericho makes an interesting statement on his WWE future

Will Chris Jericho ever return to the WWE's main-roster TV programming?

Y2J made an interesting statement on his WWE future

What’s the story?

In a recent promotional interview for his band Fozzy with APnews, Chris Jericho gave a hint of his WWE future. Y2J revealed that it wouldn’t bother him if he never wrestles another match.

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho (Christopher Irvine) is a 27-year veteran of the sport of professional wrestling and has been a staple on the WWE roster since 1999.

The 46-year-old has won multiple titles in WWE including the Undisputed WWF Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho was written off WWE’s TV programming as he was last seen being attacked by Kevin Owens on SmackDown Live, following which he set out on a tour with his rock band, Fozzy – a tour that culminates in mid-June.

The interview primarily focused on his tour with Fozzy, however, Jericho did answer questions surrounding his WWE career. Here’s what the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla had to say regarding his WWE future:

“WWE, it’s the brand name. I’m just a cog. An important part of it, people like it. But this is our band. People are here to see us. That to me, is a little more of a rush. It’s not under the auspices of another name. It’ll be a long time before I go back. If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it’s fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn’t bother me.”

Jericho insinuated that although he may be an important part of the WWE brand, with his band Fozzy, people come to see him and his band, unlike the WWE fans who come to see the WWE product as a whole.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho has been advertised for a June 28th live event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, besides a couple of other events at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan on June 30th and July 1st respectively.

Author’s take

Chris Jericho has spent almost three decades taking bumps in the ring, and if he were, in fact, to walk away from the sport, he can do so with his head held high.

It’s interesting to note that Jericho has worked live events for WWE in the past while touring with Fozzy, without appearing on national television. The next few weeks will most definitely give us more clarity with respect to a potential Y2J return to the wrestling ring.