WWE News: Chris Jericho not expected to return to the ring anytime soon

Chris Jericho may be out for a long time.

Chris Jericho's return could be possibly delayed until early-2018.

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that his SmackDown Live main event appearance on the blue brand’s July 25th episode was nothing more than a one-off match and that he was only present at the venue to film episodes of Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Furthermore, Jericho is set to go on tour with his band Fozzy from the 26th of September to the 18th of November. That, in turn, would lead one to believe that Y2J is indeed serious about not returning to the squared-circle anytime soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Chris Jericho, whose real name is Christopher Irvine, is widely heralded for both his in-ring wrestling skills as well as his legendary mic-work.

Nevertheless, as of late, the WWE veteran has been spending the better part of his time touring with Fozzy rather than performing for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho made a surprise return to SmackDown Live on July 25th, competing against Kevin Owens and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship.

As per several professional wrestling pundits, the primary reason behind Jericho being inserted into the main event matchup was to refrain from having Owens drop the US title clean to Styles since both men were expected to have an important match at SummerSlam with Shane McMahon as the special guest referee.

Additionally, Jericho is set to tour with Fozzy from September 26th-November 18th. Besides, the man himself has asserted both on his podcast as well as in several interviews in recent times that he doesn’t intend to continue competing full-time as a professional wrestler.

What’s next?

Chris Jericho could return to the WWE either in December of this year or at the Royal Rumble in early-2018. However, nothing is set in stone, and it is best to not hold your breath.

Author’s take:

Chris Jericho has carved a niche for himself not only in the WWE but also in all of sports entertainment.

In my opinion, the man has earned the right to choose when and how he wishes to return to the ring, and whenever he chooses to lace-up his boots, the millions and millions of Jerichoholics welcome him with open arms.

