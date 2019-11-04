WWE News: Chris Jericho reacts to WWE Superstars finally getting home from Saudi Arabia

Chris Jericho threw shade at WWE on Luke Harper's Instagram post

A number of WWE Superstars are venting on social media after finally returning home from Crown Jewel. Amongst them was Luke Harper and amongst those who commented on the situation was AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

WWE Superstars finally returned home after a long delay in Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel. Almost 200 personnel and Superstars were left stranded in Saudi Arabia after issues arose with regard to their flight back.

Luke Harper posted a photo on Instagram after finally getting back home while also seemingly taking a shot at WWE.

Here's what the caption for his photo on Instagram said:

"Larry, I'm home. I guess I didn't want it enough to pay for my own charter, but I'm home now. #NotTop20"

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho replied to Harper's post, saying:

"Shame on you lazy embarrassments to the company...Glad everybody made it home safely!"

WWE's statement on Superstars returning late from Saudi Arabia

WWE released their own statement following the delay in Superstars and personnel returning home from Saudi Arabia. Here's what their statement said:

More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours.

With SmackDown emanating live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter did not land until after the live broadcast on FOX.

SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston said on Friday: "Man, (you) see and do a lot of wild things with WWE. This travel day is no exception. Tried our best to get to Buffalo tonight, unfortunately got out of our control but the show must go on!”

The remainder of WWE’s Superstars, staff and crew departed on a charter on Friday.

