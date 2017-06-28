WWE News: Chris Jericho returns and loses to NXT Superstar

Jericho made his first appearance in WWE since he lost United States Championship title to Kevin Owens in May.

by nishant.jayaram News 28 Jun 2017, 21:52 IST

Jericho returned to WWE in the Singapore Live event

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho made a surprise return to WWE, when he made an appearance at a WWE Live event in Singapore on June 28th, 2017. Y2J faced off against NXT Superstar Hideo Itami but was defeated by the Japanese star.

In case you didn’t know...

The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla was written off television in May of this year due to his commitments with his rock band, Fozzy. Jericho is the singer of the band, who are touring Europe. The band have completed three shows in their Judas Rising Tour, and the tour will resume in October of this year.

Jericho’s last appearance on WWE programming was the May 2nd, 2017 episode of SmackDown Live where he lost his United States Championship title to Kevin Owens. He was given a beatdown by Owens after the match, which resulted in him being stretched off.

The heart of the matter

The WWE’s Live event in Singapore had a whole host of stars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt, as well as the return of Y2J himself. But it wasn’t a victorious return for Jericho as he lost the match to Hideo Itami after Itami hit Y2J with the GTS.

Tonight was a good night. We got what we wanted. We got what we needed. That is the Gift of Jericho. Drink it in maaaaaannnnn! #WWESingapore pic.twitter.com/C6pW9veoAS — Kashvinder Mann (@KashMann27) June 28, 2017

Jericho has been advertised for another live event in Tokyo, Japan on June 30th, 2017. Reports suggest that Jericho was a heel at the Singapore event, hence he will most likely face Itami again at the event in Tokyo as the Japanese star will be fighting in his country.

What’s next?

It is highly unlikely that Y2J will make an appearance in WWE tapings on either Raw or SmackDown as he will not make sense in any of the current storylines in either of the brands.

Author’s Take

With Raw gaining momentum lately, SmackDown, too, needs a big face to push ratings and who better than The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla to bring back fans to the brand.