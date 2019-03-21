WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals his dream opponent and childhood heroes

21 Mar 2019

Jericho recently revealed his all-time dream opponent

What's the story?

On a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, the current AEW Superstar revealed his all-time dream opponent.

Jericho stated in a live Q&A that his dream opponent is the late great Owen Hart.

In case you didn't know. . .

The legendary Canadian Superstar recently made waves when he signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling, stating that the contract was "the best deal of his career". The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion runs a popular podcast named "Talk Is Jericho".

The heart of the matter

On the recent edition of his podcast, Jericho shared a live Q&A session. He answered a bunch of questions during the Q&A, and mentioned that Owen Hart is his all-time dream opponent.

Jericho added that one of the biggest reasons he wanted to switch to WWE was to have a match against Owen. Unfortunately, by the time Jericho arrived in WWE, Owen Hart had passed away in an unfortunate accident at the Over The Edge PPV in May, 1999.

Jericho went on to state that he hailed Shawn Michaels, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and Owen Hart as his heroes when he was a kid. According to Jericho, Owen Hart would have gone on to become a megastar if he hadn't died tragically on that fateful night.

"I think when I go through, like, my three heroes when I was a kid were Shawn Michaels, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, who is also here on this ship - I will be doing a live Talk Is Jericho with 'The Dragon'. And the other one was Owen Hart. And I got to work with Shawn extensively. I got to work with Steamboat a bunch of times. I never got to work with Owen Hart and one of the reasons why I left WCW to go to WWE, if you have a list of 100 reasons, one of the 80 reasons or the 90th reason, or lower level reasons was 'maybe I'll get a chance to work with Owen Hart' and before I got there, he passed away.

"So I never had the chance to work with Owen. I would have loved to have worked with him and I would have loved to have worked with him as a motivated performer." Jericho added, "so if I could work with anybody, it would be Owen Hart. Stipulation: 30 minutes, clown nose match."

What's next?

Jericho is set to wrestle on the first ever AEW show, "Doube Or Nothing", on May 25th, 2019, almost two decades since his childhood hero passed away in an in-ring accident. Also, Jericho's podcast is widely regarded as being one of the best wrestling talk shows out there.

Even though he's nearing his 50s, Chris Jericho seems to have a lot left in the tank. With AEW having secured him for a fat contract, we will be seeing Jericho on our TV screens for a long time to come.

Who would you want Jericho to face in AEW? Sound off!

