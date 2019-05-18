WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals how he created Money in the Bank ladder match

The Money in the Bank ladder match is one of the most exciting match types currently in the WWE.

With just days to go till the PPV of the same name, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho, revealed how he was one of the brains behind the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The first time that the Money in the Bank ladder match was held was back in 2005 and was held at WrestleMania 21, which was won by Edge.

In 2010, a PPV of the same name, Money in the Bank, was introduced.

In his podcast Talk is Jericho, Jericho revealed what led to the creation of the match. The current AEW star revealed that there were several top Superstars who didn't have a match for WrestleMania 21, and to include them all in a match, he thought of the Money in the Bank ladder match type.

“So I came up with the idea to do a match, like a ladder match. A six-way ladder match. And Brian Gewirtz, who was a good writer at the time said, ‘well what’s at stake?’ So I said, ‘well why don’t you have a contract where the winner gets a title shot the next night?’ Then Brian said, ‘Well, why don’t you make it you can use it any time over the following year and you can cash it in at any time?’

"And so we took that to Vince and Vince agreed, loved the idea. His only concession was that the contract had to be in a briefcase. Knowing how Vince is, maybe he wanted the people to see it rather than just a piece of paper hanging there. Like some kind of an actual trophy. And maybe he thought the briefcase was something you could actually carry and use.

"So it was a really cool kind of a three-way invention of this match because even though Vince’s little thing was just the briefcase, the briefcase has become synonymous with the show," said Jericho about the Money in the Bank ladder match concept. (H/T 411 Mania)

Money in the Bank 2019 will be held on 19 May, 2019.