WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals how Vince McMahon saved him from being arrested

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
324   //    03 Oct 2018, 07:27 IST

Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho

What's the story?

The heels in pro wrestling, or the bad guys, will go to any extent to get heat on them, but sometimes it may be taken a little too far, as Chris Jericho found out a few years ago.

The former Y2J man now reveals how he almost got arrested but was saved by Vince McMahon's quick thinking.

In case you didn't know...

At a WWE Live event in Brazil on May 24, 2012, Jericho was to face CM Punk, and before the start of the match, he threw the Brazilian flag down and then kicked it away. This action angered the police, who wanted him arrested.

Jericho was suspended by the WWE for 30 days and the WWE apologised for their wrestler's actions.

The heart of the matter

“About six, seven years ago I kicked a flag in Brazil which is a felony, which no one told us beforehand, Like, it’s really bad. Long story short, the army wanted me arrested and taken to the jungle prison," said Jericho.

The current IWGP Intercontinental Champion then explained how he got out of that situation: "He was really mad. Very furious. He actually suspended me for it. But in the meantime he got me out of there within hours. He’s like‘you’re getting out of there now.’ So we went straight to the airport, got on the plane and took off and went to some other country. We weren’t supposed to leave until the next day and he said ‘you’re leaving now.” (H/T WrestlingInc for the quotes)

What's next?

Jericho will face off against Kenny Omega after attacking the NJPW wrestler at the All In event last month. They will face off against each other at Jericho's unique Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea event at the end of the month.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

