WWE News: Chris Jericho Reveals Surprising Nickname For The Undertaker

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker go way back!

What's the story?

Its no secret that The Undertaker is one of the most beloved WWE superstars in the history of pro wrestling, and also is one of the most accomplished. In fact, between multiple runs as WWE's main Champion, multiple reality bending gimmicks, and his illustrious undefeated streak at WrestleMania, The Undertaker is nothing short of a legend.

But, he's so much more than that. He is also that rare character that works no matter where you put him. Think about it! Whether The WWE Universe believes kayfabe is dead or not, they still get that feeling in the pit of their stomach's every time the bell tolls and The Deadman rises again.

With that being said, Chris Jericho, who has been a longtime friend of The Undertaker, recently spoke to Express Sports and talked about what The Deadman is like underneath the spooky character. Interestingly enough, he even revealed a pretty funny nickname he has for The Undertaker as well!

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker didn't appear at WrestleMania this year, which marks the first time in almost a two decades that he has done so. Of course, a lot of that had to do with his age and his illustrious streak being broken at the event several years ago, but it was still very surreal not seeing the bell toll at The Show of Shows.

Fortunately for The WWE Universe, he did turn up at Monday Night Raw the next night to interrupt Elias during his performance and delivered a hellacious Tombstone Piledriver to The Drifter. The appearance was a surprise one for fans, especially since they thought Taker would appear at WrestleMania, and it definitely was a once in a lifetime moment!

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho recently spoke to Express sports and revealed a couple of interesting details about his time with The Undertaker. The first big reveal was that Jericho actually nicknamed The Undertaker The Fonz, due to how cool he is in real life. He also told the site that what Y2J wrote about him in his four autobiographies are pretty accurate.

Beyond that, Jericho went on to discuss that The Undertaker was respected by everyone in the locker room and became a leader to the younger guys due to how respected he was. He went on to say that Superstars don't just make themselves locker room leaders, which makes The Dead Man becoming one special.

What's next?

It is believed that The Undertaker is set to take on Elias during an upcoming show in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman reportedly signed a pretty lucrative deal to do the match, which will keep him under The WWE banner for a little bit longer. As for Jericho, he is now signed with AEW, and will most likely make an appearance at their All or nothing event in May

Beyond all that however, its not known whether The Saudi Arabia event will be Undertaker's last match or not and things will most likely be touch and go from there on. There's also the question of whether he will ever turn up at WrestleMania again, but WWE is most likely going to keep that under wraps until 'Mania season comes around again.