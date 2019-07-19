WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals what he disliked about his Dean Ambrose feud

Dean Ambrose and Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Back in 2016, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, known in WWE as Dean Ambrose, had a feud which involved both Jericho's famous light-up jacket and Ambrose's potted plant, Mitch the Potted Plant.

During a recent live episode of "Talk Is Jericho", Chris Jericho opened up about the feud and expressed his disappointment with the light-up jacket and potted plant being the focal part of the feud as opposed to the two Superstars.

In case you didn't know...

In 2016, WWE Smackdown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon canceled Jericho's classic Highlight Reel segment and opted to replace it with the Dean Ambrose helmed Ambrose Asylum show. As a result of Shane's decision, the rivalry between Ambrose and Jericho began, and led to several in-ring matches.

During one episode of Jericho's Highlight Reel, Jericho used a potted plant, which existed as set decoration, to strike Ambrose, and following the spot the plant became increasingly involved in the angle, even being named Mitch the Potted Plant at one point.

At another time during the feud, Dean Ambrose retaliated against Chris Jericho by destroying Y2J's "expensive" light-up jacket.

The heart of the matter

During a recent live episode of "Talk Is Jericho" filmed for Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho opened up about being frustrated that the WWE Universe seemed to care more for the potted plant and Jericho's light-up jacket than the two wrestlers themselves.

"So we do the angle, and I hit [Ambrose] with the potted plant, and he misses SmackDown the next week," explained Jericho. "He's got a contusion, he's got a concussion, he's got all these injuries, but all anybody was talking about was the [expletive] potted plant being broken. And then some genius at WWE.com gave it the name of Mitch the Potted Plant."

"...But all [the WWE fans] cared about was Mitch the Potted Plant, R.I.P," Jericho added. "And I was like, [expletive] because that’s all anybody cared about."

What's next?

Both Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, have since moved on from WWE and are signed with All Elite Wrestling. Jericho is set to face Hangman Page at the upcoming AEW All Out event, while Moxley will face Kenny Omega.

