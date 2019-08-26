WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals what Vince McMahon will do to stop AEW

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 157 // 26 Aug 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Chris Jericho right?

WWE and AEW are set to go head-to-head in October, following the announcement that NXT is set to air on USA Network, while AEW's new TV show is set to debut as well.

AEW have a talented roster, which includes a few former Superstars, including the likes of Jon Moxley. Several WWE Superstars have asked for their release over the last few months, which WWE have declined.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho spoke about AEW's rivals WWE, and how Vince McMahon and co. will not release any other Superstars in the near future.

The former WWE Superstar said that Shawn Spears, who went by the ring name Tye Dillinger, could possibly be the last Superstar released by WWE as they fear that their Superstars may join AEW.

"I don't know why [Shawn Spears] sat on the sidelines for eight months. I don't know why a lot of guys sit on the sidelines for eight months. But you know how it works up North, brother. If you fall out of grace, you're finished being played with as Vince's toy; you get put in the corner. Thankfully, Shawn got his release. He's the last one that will. Nobody will ever get their release from WWE again. Nobody.

"He got his release, Cody and him are friends. Cody knew what he was capable of. I knew what he was capable of. I championed to get him. The guy is a tremendous heel. He's an old school heel. He looks the part. Putting him with Tully Blanchard is a great idea. He's a main eventer. We're going to make him into a star, just by putting him with Cody Rhodes," said Jericho. (H/T Fightful)

AEW's new TV show will air on October 2, 2019, while NXT's show on USA Network will air on September 18, 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!