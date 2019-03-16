×
WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals who he wants to induct him into WWE Hall of Fame

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
16 Mar 2019, 02:26 IST

Jericho as WWE United States Champion, a title he feuded over with former partner Kevin Owens.
Jericho as WWE United States Champion, a title he feuded over with former partner Kevin Owens.

What's the story?

Former WWE World Champion and All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has said he would like former partner Kevin Owens to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho is regarded by most as a legend in the WWE, being a former World Champion, Tag Team Champion and record-setting nine-time Intercontinental Champion.

In 2016, Jericho began a team with Kevin Owens, often coming to the Prizefighter's aid after Owens won the newly-created Universal Championship in August.

In February 2017, the team officially split after Jericho cost Owens the title to Goldberg, and the pair feuded over the United States title, including a match at WrestleMania 33.

In January 2019, Jericho signed with All Elite Wrestling, a new promotion formed by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks, after Y2J appeared at their independent super-show ALL IN in September last year.

The heart of the matter

Speaking during his podcast 'Talk is Jericho', the Ayatollah of Rock and Rollah explained why he would want his former partner inducting him, as Owens had grown up as a Jerichoholic, and later had an amazing feud with the man himself.

What's next?

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame will take place the day before WrestleMania 35, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion won't be inducted this year, stars such as the Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat and D-Generation X will be entering.

AEW will be hosting their first show 'Double or Nothing', on May 25, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An unspecified second show is also scheduled in June.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
