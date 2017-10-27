WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals who would have made the list in real life in 2001

Chris Jericho was a recent guest on the Hot Ones podcast where they discussed many different topics. One of which was someone who Jericho didn't get along with at all early in his WWE run, none other than the current Executive Vice President of Talent in the WWE, Triple H.

On October 2nd, Jericho celebrated 27 years in the professional wrestling business. Before heading to WCW in 1996, he wrestled all around the world including CMLL in Mexico and WAR in Japan.

That was 16 years ago. Jericho confirmed on the podcast that he loves the guy today. Take a look at his quote from the podcast below (transcript from NoDQ.com):

"In 2002, we didn't like each other. I think we were almost pitted against each other in a lot of ways. We had great chemistry, great matches...I just didn't like him, he didn't like me, and there was no falseness. No I love him. Great guy."

One staple of the Hot Ones podcast is making their guest try the most insane spicy foods. Check out the full episode below:

The friction between the two was most likely a product of the times. Triple H established himself in the WWE (though he was in WCW in 1994 & 1995) and was turning into one of the creative leaders of the company. Jericho established himself in WCW for a few years before making the jump to the WWE in 1999.

They made their first big mark in two separate companies that had different cultures. They could have had a difference of opinion, or it was just the competitive nature of the business. Triple H was on top with Degeneration-X, and Jericho comes over from the enemy and his first segment is with The Rock.

Chris Jericho is currently on tour with his band Fozzy. They play in the same arena that the WWE travels to when they head to the United Kingdom, the 02 Arena in Birmingham, this Friday, October 27th.

I'm not surprised at all that there were people who didn't get along with Jericho in the WWE. He came over during the height of the Monday Night Wars, so it isn't a stretch for those in the WWE to perceive Jericho as the enemy so to speak.

2001 was a long time ago, and when it is all said and done, both Jericho and Triple H will go down as some of the best of this generation.

