AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals why he prefers All Elite Wrestling over WWE

Chris Jericho

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho shocked the pro wrestling world earlier this year when he announced that he was "All In with All Elite Wrestling”. He is currently signed to a 3-year deal with AEW. The reason why Jericho’s signing was so big is that he had been with WWF/WWE since 1999.

Every time he took a hiatus from wrestling, it was a guarantee that he would return to Vince McMahon's company sooner or later. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case this time around and Jericho has finally explained the perks of his new contract.

In case you didn’t know…

On several occasions, Jericho has pointed out how creative differences were the reason behind his WWE departure in 2017. According to the first-ever Undisputed Champion, his AEW deal would allow him to work on other projects and even NJPW as well. He also went as far as saying that it was the best deal he had ever signed.

The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho, during his most recent appearance on Jesse Ventura’s The World According To Jesse, explained that he is a registered employee of AEW, and not an Independent Contractor like he was in WWE, and will have all the perks of an employee. He offered a detailed explanation in the following words (Special thanks to Fightful for the transcription):

“AEW has health care and dental for the performers. You’re talking about a big sports team mentality instead of the every man for himself mentality the business has had for years. It’s something that appealed to me. I worked for WWE for 18 years. It’s hard to leave the place you’ve been for so long. There are loyalty and sentimental standpoint. From a business standpoint, there was no choice.

AEW was better across the board, from the guarantee I was given, the contract I was given, the employee status, the healthcare. There’s a lot more of that going on, and I think that’s going to continue to grow, which will force eventually WWE to follow suit, or else everybody will want to leave to come to AEW, which is already happening anyway.”

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is all set to challenge “Hangman” Adam Page at AEW All Out on 31st August, in a bout that will crown the inaugural AEW World Champion. It’s safe to say that the 9-time Intercontinental Champion has found a new home in AEW, at least for the next 3 years.