WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals why he stopped wearing the light-up jacket

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.32K // 03 Sep 2018, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jericho wears one of his several light-up jackets, during a 2013 episode of RAW.

What's the story?

Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho has said he stopped wearing his light-up jacket because he 'didn't feel' it anymore, in an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio.

In case you didn't know

Jericho is a former WWE superstar, becoming the first Undisputed Champion in 2001, as well as a 9-time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Jericho left the company in September 2010, but returned in January 2012, with an adorned jacket, which lit up during his entrance.

Most recently, Jericho has competed for New Japan, wresting current IWGP Heavyweight Champion at WrestleKingdom 12, and defeating Tetsuya Naito to win the company's Intercontinental championship in June.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Observer [H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription], Jericho spoke about how his feuds in New Japan caused him to retire the luminous jacket.

"When I worked with Kenny [Omega], he’s such a crazy character, I thought like these shorts with sparkles and rhinestones on them, it doesn’t match this anymore...a light-up jacket, I don’t feel this anymore. And when I went to do the Naito match in Osaka, New Japan wanted me to wear the light-up jacket, and I was like, ‘I can’t."

Jericho elaborated, saying that his change in fashion always depends on what makes him feel right, when in front of a crowd.

"What felt right was having long, black pants and, you know, putting some makeup on and a frickin’ fedora. I don’t know why, it’s just what I felt like at the time.”

What's next?

Jericho will remain with New Japan for the time being, and will be defending his IWGP Intercontinental Championship in the near future.

Next month, Jericho will host the 'Rock and Wrestling cruise', which will set sail on October 27 from Miami, Florida, and feature stars from professional wrestling, music and comedy.