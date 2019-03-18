WWE News: Chris Jericho reveals why he was disappointed at main-eventing WrestleMania

Chris Jericho

What's the story?

Main eventing WrestleMania is possibly every pro wrestler's dream, but that wasn't the case for Chris Jericho at WrestleMania X8.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jericho revealed what frustrated him about him main eventing WrestleMania with Triple H, back in 2002.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania X8, Jericho defended his Undisputed WWF Championship against Triple H, which was the main event of the marquee show.

But the match that stole the show at the SkyDome in Ontario, Canada, was the third last match of the night, where The Rock and Hulk Hogan faced off in an epic match which got one of the biggest pops in WWE history.

The heart of the matter

Speaking about the main event which featured him and Triple H, Jericho spoke about how he was disappointed about main eventing that particular WrestleMania, and going on after the huge match between The Rock and Hogan.

"Let's be honest, (it was) a main event in the fact that it was on last, but the main event of the show was Hogan and Rock and I knew it. And it was actually most of the people pitching to have their match on last.

"I was pitching not to go on last because I said, 'How do you follow Hogan and Rock?' And Triple H, and probably rightfully so was fighting for the title match to be last but we couldn't follow it. We just couldn't and you could just see the air go out of the room. That's a match, I've never watched it back I remember being kind of disappointed in it." (H/T ComicBook.com for the transcription)

Jericho also revealed a conversation he had with CM Punk who was unhappy at not having main evented WrestleMania, with Jericho arguing that facing off against The Undertaker classifies as a main event.

What's next?

Jericho will probably not be seen in future WrestleManias as he is currently signed with AEW.

