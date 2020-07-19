Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar have had their differences in the past but when it comes to respect, Jericho seems to have plenty for The Beast. On the latest edition of the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked he would wrestle Brock Lesnar.

Chris Jericho said that he couldn't wrestle Brock Lesnar as they're in different companies. He spoke of his relationship with Lesnar and that they had their 'tussles' in the past. He said:

"One of the smartest men in wrestling. I had 2 matches with him. That's it. One in Calgary and one in (inaudible) back in 2002 and 2003. House show matches and I really enjoyed working with him. Like I said, best of luck to Brock. No ill will towards him and we did have a tussle at one point but we did. "

It's interesting to note that Jericho and Brock have had only two matches against each other. Brock Lesnar is easily one of the biggest athletes to ever grace a WWE ring and commanded big money contracts while doing it.

