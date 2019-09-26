WWE News: Chris Jericho says NXT star has the worst wrestling name ever

Chris Jericho is one of wrestling's biggest names

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER has established himself as a prominent Superstar on NXT since the brand became a two-hour weekly show.

Although he has received plenty of praise for his work in NXT and NXT UK in 2019, it appears that Chris Jericho is not a fan of a certain detail about the Austrian's character: his name.

The AEW World Champion took to Twitter following the latest episode of NXT to aim a dig at WALTER for having “the worst wrestling name ever”.

I’m just gonna leave this here.....WALTER=worst wrestling name ever. #JustSayin — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 26, 2019

WALTER’S WWE career so far

WALTER, real name Walter Hahn, signed with WWE in November 2018 and made his televised debut in January 2019 when he confronted the United Kingdom Champion at the time, Pete Dunne, in a show-closing segment at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Three months later, the 32-year-old ended Dunne’s 685-day title reign by defeating him at NXT TakeOver: New York in a match that was widely considered to be one of the best TakeOver encounters of 2019.

Since then, WALTER has formed an alliance with three fellow Europeans – Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel – and they have become known as the dominant Imperium faction in both NXT and NXT UK.

His most recent title match came in August 2019 at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, where he defeated Tyler Bate in one of the most gruelling matches in the brand’s short history, while he has recently been feuding with Kushida on NXT.

Interestingly, he told talkSPORT recently that he has no plans to move to America, but he is willing to work on RAW or SmackDown one day if he is able to fly over from Germany for shows.

"I would go on the main roster at some point but I wouldn’t move to America. Moving to America is not for me. American lifestyle is not for me. No, I couldn’t imagine that. When it comes to that, I stay where I am. But, I am able to get on an airplane!"

