On Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special, he was doing a Q&A with his fans when one fan asked whether he was ever scared of The Undertaker? Jericho said he was never afraid of Undertaker, but he was very certainly intimidating when he walked to the ring.

Chris Jericho said that he worked only a few times with The Undertaker but spoke of the energy that the man brought to the ring. He said:

"You stand in the ring, you heard it on TV, you watched it on TV and you heard the BONG...you're like, 'Oh My Gosh', here he comes. Lights go out...when he comes to the ring..this guy is super in character. He is THE UNDERTAKER at this moment. So, it's intimidating. He doesn't play around."

Chris Jericho reiterated how great The Undertaker was, and though they only had a few matches, they were great. Several fans will probably agree with Jericho's statement of how The Undertaker's commitment to staying in character has helped him become an icon in professional wrestling.

