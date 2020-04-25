Jericho and Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently completed 25 years in the company and wishes for the veteran poured in from all corners of the pro-wrestling world. The Game has now received a special message from one of his former rivals and current All Elite Wrestling star, Chris Jericho.

Le Champion posted a video on his official Twitter handle congratulating Triple H for completing 25 years in WWE. Here's what he had to say to Triple H:

Times and circumstances may change, but one thing that will never change is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H. I just wanted to wish him a happy 25th anniversary, to one of the greatest to ever step inside the wrestling ring and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. Every match we ever had was great. Lemmy would be very proud of you, and here's to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do.

Triple H made his way to WWE in the mid-90s after a brief stint in WCW. In the early 2000s, Triple H and Chris Jericho collided on several occasions, with the most notable match being their WrestleMania 18 outing, which was also the main event of the show.

Triple H beat Jericho on that night to become the World Champion. Jericho's post garnered tons of responses from fans who hailed him for his classy message to Triple H.