Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Chris Jericho shows off a very interesting new tattoo

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.64K   //    20 Sep 2018, 22:16 IST

Y2J
Y2J got an interesting choice of tattoo

What's the story?

Chris Jericho shocked the world when he appeared at ALL IN earlier this month, but the WWE legend has surprised his fans with a new tattoo featuring his own face on it!

The Fozzy frontman's sleeve pays homage to several movies and bands that Jericho is a fan of, but his new one is very interesting. Y2J's recent tattoo pays tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time in Queen - but with his own twist.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho's wrestling career almost needs no introduction, but the Fozzy frontman's tattoos may not have garnered quite so much attention. Jericho has several pieces relating to his love of horror movies and rock bands.

Y2J's current list of tattoos includes some influences from his own music, with Jericho's first tattoo being the Fozzy "F" mimicking Metallica's James Hetfield who has the M from their logo. Jericho also has his band's Sin and Bones album cover. Aside from that, Y2J has a Helloween pumpkin - the band that inspired his name. Jericho also has Metallica, Beatles, Iron Maiden and Rolling Stones inspired artwork etched on his skin.


The heart of the matter

Chris Jericho took to Twitter today to share a photo of his newest tattoo, done by Flaco - who tattooed Y2J on WWE Superstar Ink. Jericho shared a post on Instagram with images of the new tattoo, which pays homage to both Queen and his own wrestling career.

Chris Jericho's new tattoo is a reference to Queen's News of the World album, but the twist is that the artwork is originally by Frank Kelly Freas. The piece originally had a giant robot holding a dead man with a poignant expression on its face, with the caption "Please... fix it, Daddy?"

Freas would then be commissioned to change the dead man to four "dead" band members - the members of Queen. Jericho's tribute instead uses his own image, with the robot clutching different Chris Jerichos from different eras.

Chris
Chris Jericho's latest piece

What's next?

Chris Jericho continues to be one of wrestling's most innovative stars. Not only has he organised his own cruise, Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea, but Y2J will even wrestle on board, teaming with The Young Bucks to face Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Marty Scurll.

Topics you might be interested in:
Chris Jericho
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho on what it is like to...
RELATED STORY
Chris Jericho & The WWE Situation
RELATED STORY
10 things you didn't know about Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
5 Best Promos Of Chris Jericho
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho talks about possibly joining...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Chris Jericho recalls going off-script and...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio opens up about why heels can't get...
RELATED STORY
WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho opens up on legendary career...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 2 - Chris...
RELATED STORY
NJPW/WWE News: Chris Jericho compares Tetsuya Naito with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us