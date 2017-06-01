WWE News: Chris Jericho talks about part-time schedules and why he will never return as a part-timer

Y2J emphasises the importance of being on the road with the rest of the roster as a WWE Superstar.

by Prityush Haldar News 01 Jun 2017, 22:28 IST

Chris Jericho’s run with the company in 2016-17 rivalled his exceptional heel run in 2008

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho recently sat down with Brandon Stroud of Uproxx for an interview. The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla spoke about his tenure in the WWE, working as a part-time talent, and balancing his life between music and wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Chris Jericho just wrapped up a dream run with WWE. Returning as a face and soon turning heel, Chris had some memorable matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens. Even as a heel, he was highly over with the WWE fans and managed to elicit reactions using inanimate objects such as his jacket, his scarf, and his list.

The heart of the matter

Talking about returning as a part-timer, Jericho said that he would never try and work on a part-time schedule. He conveyed that during his time with the company, he wanted to be on the road with the guys. Jericho revealed that his work in the ring got better over the past year because he was on the road with the younger guys, teaching them and learning from them as well.

Y2J revealed that he liked to follow an anti-Brock Lesnar schedule. He pointed out that in 2015, he just worked live events but did not appear in televised matches. Jericho declared that he would be open to working a similar schedule towards the twilight of his career.

Also read: 5 little-known facts about Chris Jericho

What’s next?

Chris Jericho is currently out of the WWE and touring with his band Fozzy. The band has a new album slated for release in September this year and Jericho being the lead vocals, will be spending a lot of time promoting the album. The band has been receiving a lot of praise for the new single ‘Judas.’ As of this writing, there are no official dates for Jericho’s return to the WWE.

Author's take

Jericho’s statements come as a startling stance as more and more workers in the industry look for a part time schedule. This is a testimony to Jericho’s greatness as a performer. During his previous run in the company, he managed to elevate all the talents that he rubbed shoulders with. Chris Jericho is indeed leaving behind a legacy that wrestling fans will cherish fondly for a very long time.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com