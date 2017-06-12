WWE News: Chris Jericho talks about trashing WWE catering with Anthrax

Chris Jericho narrates the minutiae from one of his outings with Anthrax.

Y2J reveals how he and Anthrax ran wild at a WWE catering.

In a recent appearance on Rock 100.5’s Bailey and Southside, Jericho revealed that he and a couple of members of the band Anthrax trashed WWE catering after having a few cocktails.

Chris Jericho, whose real name is Christopher Keith Irvine, is no stranger to the music scene, having performed with his band Fozzy the world over. His work as a rockstar has seen him wow acquaintances in the music industry.

Jericho talked about the incident that took place in Nuremberg, Germany when he and the other WWE Superstars happened to be in the same hotel as Anthrax.

Apparently, Anthrax had the day off and attended the WWE show, following which they were also present at the WWE catering that took place at the hotel. Jericho continued:

“So I started having some cocktails with Frankie (Bello) and Jon (Donais) from Anthrax, which led to a complete trashing of the catering room at about 6 in the morning to where nobody could eat breakfast there. They had to move catering.” “Like Rusev is down there like Cesaro is down there, ‘we want breakfast. The catering was trashed. We have to go upstairs. Who did that?’ ‘Anthrax. Freaking Anthrax, man. It’s Anthrax’s fault.’ It was more my fault than anything, but I just blamed them, ‘you know those Anthrax guys are crazy!'”

Chris Jericho is presently busy fulfilling his music obligations with Fozzy, following which he will return to the WWE.

Nevertheless, it’s intriguing to note that Y2J has claimed, on multiple occasions since the commencement of his most recent break from WWE, that he wouldn’t regret it if he never wrestled a match again.

Chris Jericho never fails to entertain. Although his wrestling career is winding down, fans can seek solace in Y2J’s multiple ventures in the entertainment industry.

