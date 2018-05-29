WWE/NJPW News: Chris Jericho teases signing with WWE's biggest rivals

Could Jericho be signing with another promotion after NJPW?

Is Chris Jericho headed to a new promotion?

Don Callis, Executive Vice President of Impact Wrestling was recently interviewed by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. During the course of the interview, he stated how the door would be open for someone like Chris Jericho if he wanted to come to Impact Wrestling.

Chris Jericho added fuel to the speculation by retweeting a post speculating that he's on his way to Impact Wrestling. The Tweet came from a fan who was wondering if there's any truth to the rumors.

@IAmJericho are the rumors true ??? Could you be heading to impact wrestling?? Please make this happen! @IMPACTWRESTLING — Sea (@Sea25030474) May 28, 2018

Chris Jericho is one of the last remaining WWE superstars from the Monday Night Wars and the Attitude Era. What makes him unique is how he has evolved through time, with his most recent run with 'The List of Jericho' becoming one of his most successful runs in WWE.

Since then, he's gone to NJPW where he had a 5-star match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom. Ever since then, he's been feuding with Tetsuya Naito.

Don Callis and Chris Jericho are the best of friends. Both men are known for their humor and therefore, I wouldn't be surprised if Jericho is merely trolling his fans (or Jerichoholics).

Wrestling Inc. mentions just how loyal Jericho has been to WWE through the years and in all likelihood, he wouldn't sign with another North American promotion like Impact Wrestling. It goes on to say that in the wrestling business you never say never!

Chris Jericho and Tetsuya Naito will face off for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Dominion 6.9. This is obviously a huge match with massive implications. The future is anyone's guess.

Honestly, I wouldn't be surprised to see Jericho in Impact Wrestling someday. Callis and D'Amore are both great friends with Jericho and he has also had them in his podcast.

Having interacted with both men, I know that Impact Wrestling is headed in the right direction and great things are in store!

